Business Hanoi takes action to remove difficulties for production, business Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh has issued a directive on continuing to drastically implement tasks and measures to remove difficulties for production and business activities.

Business HCM City’s enterprises keep pace with growth momentum With flourishing economic results in the first six months of this year, many enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City expect to keep pace with the growth momentum to accelerate their production and business activities in the coming months.

Business First shipment of liquefied natural gas imported into Vietnam ​ Greek-flagged Maran Gas Achilles transported nearly 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Thi Vai LNG terminal in Cai Mep Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc ward, Phu My town, southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, on July 10.