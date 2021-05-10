Society Dien Bien presents aid to armed forces of Lao provinces The Border Guard High Command in the northern border province of Dien Bien on May 10 presented medical equipment and foodstuff worth over 100 million VND (4,360 USD) to the Military High Command and Police of Phongsaly and Luang Prabang provinces of Laos.

Society People’s right to belief, religious freedom always respected: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that the State always respects people’s right to belief and religious freedom, which is protected by the law.

Society VBS asks for suspension of religious activities in COVID-19 affected localities The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has directed the suspension of all religious activities and mass gatherings in localities where COVID-19 cases have been reported or there is a high risk of community infections.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau: Agricultural mechanisation benefits local farmers The mechanisation of agriculture is currently popular among farmers in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau as this trend has contributed to reducing farming costs and increasing their income.