Vietnam Airlines upgrades pandemic prevention level
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will apply level-2 pandemic prevention standards on all of its domestic flights from May 11.
Accordingly, the carrier will strictly examine passengers’ mandatory health declaration and body temperature before boarding, while refusing to transport those with abnormal health symptoms and installing disinfection mats at boarding gates.
Besides, separate cars will be arranged to transport crew members at the airport and between airports and cities.
The airline will ensure that the crew and passengers wear face masks throughout flights, provide anti-bacterial wipes for passengers, disinfect the airplanes at the end of each working day, and do the periodic maintenance work on the HEPA filters.
In the context of complicated COVID-19 developments, Vietnam Airlines will enhance support for its customers, and adjust schedules of domestic and international flights.
From May 10, Vietnam Airlines’ customers can cancel bookings, change flight dates or refund tickets on its website www.vietnamairlines.com.
Customers can get a refund in the form of Travel Voucher with 100 percent refund value. Waived refund fee applies to passengers who do not cancel or cancel their seats within three hours before flight time.
For further support, passengers should contact Vietnam Airlines’ official Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, customer service 1900 1100 or ticket offices nationwide./.