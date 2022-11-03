Vietnam always attaches importance to ensuring food security: Spokeswoman
Harvesting rice in Thoi Lai district of Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang underlined the Vietnamese Government’s consistent attention to food security while addressing the ministry’s regular press briefing on November 3.
"The Vietnamese Government always pays attention to and considers safeguarding national food security as a specially important task in the national industrialisation and modernisation process and in ensuring the country’s stability and sustainable development," she said.
Statistics show that Vietnam produces about 41 - 43 million tonnes of rice and 6.5 million tonnes of meat each year, meeting domestic demand.
As a leading farm produce exporter, Vietnam has also made highly important contributions to common efforts to resolve global food security challenges, Hang said.
She also cited data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development that agro-forestry-fishery exports and imports stood at some 82.1 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022, up 10.2% from a year earlier.
"As a responsible member of the United Nation and the international community, Vietnam is always ready to coordinate and share experience in ensuring food security, and hopes that countries will enhance international cooperation and responsibly engage in the settlement of this issue," the spokeswoman emphasised.
Also at the press conference, Hang said the air force of Vietnam is preparing for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022, which will take place at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi from December 8 to 10.
The event aims to create an occasion for domestic producers and the world’s leading suppliers to introduce state-of-the-art equipment, weapons and technology. Guests will include senior military and defence officials from many countries, along with representatives of the Ministry of National Defence and the People’s Army of Vietnam.
Activities will include displays and demonstrations, business networking, in-depth technique presentation, and cultural activities introducing Vietnam, according to Hang./.