Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam highlighted the country and the ASEAN’s commitment to poverty reduction, food security and sustainable agricultural development, at a joint meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee in New York on October 12.Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that agriculture is a key sector in Southeast Asia, creating jobs for 30% of the population, making up 12% of the GDP, and significantly contributing to the regional efforts towards poverty alleviation, sustainable development and reducing hunger.He cited statistics as showing that there will be 670 million people, or 8% of the world population, face food shortage in 2030. Facing this challenge, the ASEAN continues to commit to strengthening regional food security through the implementation of the cooperation strategy on food and agro-forestry, the Food Security Framework and Food Security Action Strategy for the 2021-2026 period and Nutrition Strategy Framework and Action Programme for the 2018-2030 period.The ASEAN highly values the policy recommendations and support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as well as resident coordinators and UN agencies in regional countries in this regard, Ambassador Giang stated.Regarding poverty eradication, he said that this is one of ASEAN's most important priorities. ASEAN has made significant progress in implementing initiatives and strategies to promote regional cooperation and inclusive development in rural and urban areas, and speed up poverty eradication, including the Framework Action Plan on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication 2021 – 2025, ASEAN Development Outlook, and the poverty reduction and development forum under the ASEAN Socio-Economic Community.