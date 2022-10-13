ASEAN Philippines passes SIM card registration law Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on October 10 signed a law requiring mobile users to provide personal details when buying a SIM card. This is part of the Government’s effort in combating text messaging fraud.

ASEAN Thailand, Singapore to push up economic cooperation Thailand and Singapore are scheduled to sign five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on intellectual property, agriculture and sustainable businesses this week, according to Trade Negotiations Department Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum.

Sci-Tech Vietnam International Digital Week kicks off Vietnam International Digital Week opened in Hanoi on October 11, with the theme of “Global Partnership for the sustainable digital future.”

World India looks to boost trade ties with ASEAN India has so far signed 13 free trade agreements (FTAs) with its trading partners, including those with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in a bid to enhance international trade relations.