Vietnam always makes positive contributions to ASEAN cooperation: Malaysian expert
Vietnam always makes positive contributions to the ASEAN cooperation, according to an expert.
Collins Chong Yew Keat, lecturer of the University of Malaysia (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnam always makes positive contributions to the ASEAN cooperation, according to an expert.
Not a member right after the establishment of the regional grouping, yet Vietnam is always fully aware the important role of ASEAN, and strives to cement solidarity in the bloc as well as its centrality, said Collins Chong Yew Keat, lecturer of the University of Malaysia, to the Vietnam News Agency.
The expert also spoke highly of Vietnam’s viewpoint on pushing ASEAN cooperation, making it a regional platform in building on trust, helping maintain peace and prevent threats in the region.
Vietnam has proved itself a member with responsible and effective contributions to the region, not only in the field of developing economic power but also settling both traditional and non-traditional challenges, he stressed.
Vietnam has also taken an active part in intra-bloc and trans-border economic and trade initiatives, thereby helping those countries achieve economic benefits and boosting the trade of the bloc with partners, the expert highlighted./.