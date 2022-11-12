Politics Dialogue a key to peaceful settlement of int’l disputes: Ambassador ASEAN's dialogue and partnership mechanisms will continue to be promoted in the coming time as dialogue is the key to peaceful settlement of international issues and disputes, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang has stated.

Politics Vietnam hopes for UN's further support in policymaking: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Vietnam hopes for more support from the global organisation in the process of monetary and financial policy design, during their meeting in Phnom Penh on November 11.

Politics PM Chinh meets RoK President in Phnom Penh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s President Yoon Suk-yeol in Phnom Penh on November 12.