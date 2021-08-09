The Vietnamese data centre market stood at 858 million USD last year and is forecast to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 15 percent until 2026.

The growth in the Vietnamese data centre market was driven by government projects and initiatives, the report said.

Data protection is a matter of global concern and is becoming an important issue on the agenda of the Vietnamese Government.

The data localisation requirement under the Cybersecurity Law, plus the need for better processing speeds to assist Vietnamese users are the main drivers, which are anticipated to significantly enhance the demand for data centres in the country.

The Vietnamese Government's inclination toward digitisation has further bolstered the demand for data centres across the country./.

VNA