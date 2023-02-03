Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s major impacts on the global economy over the last two years and growing inflation in many countries, remittance flows into Vietnam remained relatively stable compared to previous years, the report noted.

Last year, total remittances to Vietnam rose about 1 billion USD to approximate 19 billion USD, making the country one of the three biggest recipients in Asia-Pacific and among the top 10 globally in terms of remittances.

VNA

Among remittance sources, the US houses the largest number of Vietnamese immigrants, followed by the UK, Australia, and Canada. Meanwhile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China) post the most number of workers from Vietnam./.