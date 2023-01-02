Production of high-tech electronic components at Nidec Sankyo Vietnam Co., Ltd in Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park ( Source: VNA) Production of high-tech electronic components at Nidec Sankyo Vietnam Co., Ltd in Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park (

- Vietnam has been listed among the world's top 30 powerful countries in 2022 by US News & World Report.With a GDP of over 363 billion USD and a population of more than 98.2 million, Vietnam stands at the 30th position in the rankings, only after Singapore (26th position) among the Southeast Asian countries.Meanwhile, Indonesia is ranked 33rd and Thailand 36th.The ranking affirmed Vietnam's increasing position in the world arena. Over the recent years, Vietnam has also received high evaluation in terms of "soft power".The US News & World Report's ranking of the world's most powerful countries is based on objective assessments of the level of influence of countries, foreign policies as well as political, economic and military strength of the countries globally.This ranking is part of the annual "World's Best Countries" report, which covers 85 countries based on feedback from 17,000 participants.According to the ranking, the US, China and Russia are the three most powerful countries in the world in 2022./.