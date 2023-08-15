Travel Untouched beauty of Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve The 2,800-ha Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve in Phuong Binh commune, Phung Hiep district, in Hau Giang province is home to over 500 species of flora and fauna, many of which appear on rare and endangered lists.

Videos Hanoi named one of world's best winter vacation spots Hanoi ranks sixth on a list of the 21 most ideal destinations for winter escapes thanks to its 'beautiful weather,' according to American media company U.S. News & World Report.

Travel New laws create “golden opportunities” for tourism sector The Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, and the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam, which will officially take effect from August 15, is expected to generate “golden opportunities” for the tourism sector to attract international visitors, insiders have said.

Travel Thanh Hoa works hard on digital transformation in tourism industry The north-central province of Thanh Hoa has taken a series of measures to promote digital transformation and develop a smart tourism ecosystem in a bid to become one of the key tourist destinations in the country.