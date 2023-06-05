Culture - Sports Summit discusses measures to develop sport economy Sport officials, experts and business people shared their opinions and experiences concerning to sport economic management and development of Vietnam at the Vietnam Sport Economy Summit 2023 on June 3 in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Culinary diplomacy helps promote nation's image Many foreign leaders are showing their interest in exploring the local cuisine during their visits to Vietnam, providing good opportunities for the country to promote the image of its culture and people to the international community through national cuisine.

Culture - Sports ASEAN Para Games 12: Vietnam ranks second after first competition day Vietnam bagged 15 gold medals, ranking second in the tally after Indonesia (23 golds) as of 20:30 on June 4 - the first official competition day of the 12th ASEAN Para Games that is taking place in Cambodia.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam targets top 4 finish at 12th ASEAN Para Games Vietnam has set a target of pocketing 55 gold medals and placing in the top 4 overall at the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia from June 3-9.