Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 17.

Politics Congratulations to new President of Iraq President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of congratulations to Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of Iraq.

Politics Prime Minister receives Australian Senator Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing of Australia Senator Tim Ayres in Hanoi on October 17, who is in Vietnam to co-chair the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2022.

Politics Science-technology cooperation an important pillar in Vietnam-India partnership Cooperation in science-technology has become an increasingly important pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, especially during post-pandemic recovery, according to Indian analysts.