Vietnam attends 20th session of UNIDO General Conference
The Vietnamese delegation at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to Austria Nguyen Trung Kien has recently attended the 20th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and its sidelines events in Vienna.
UNIDO has been present in Vietnam since 1978 and provided technical support to the Government in accordance with high international standards, focusing on enhancing the country’s competitiveness and sustainable industrial development.
The organisation is running more than 70 projects with total funding of 11.75 million USD in the Southeast Asian nation, covering climate change response, support to small- and medium-sized enterprises to save energy so as to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the improvement of the productivity and competitiveness of Vietnam's industries.
UNIDO and Vietnam are working on a cooperation programme for 2023-2027, which is expected to serve as a basis for their cooperation activities./.