Politics Belarusian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko will pay an official visit to Vietnam on December 6-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics HCM City hopes to contribute to advancing Vietnam-Indonesia relations Ho Chi Minh City always values the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship and desires to join Vietnam's efforts to promote the relations, contributing to building a shared vision for an ASEAN community of solidarity, peace, and prosperity, affirmed Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Politics NA Chairman visits former Lao leaders Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited former General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith and former Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong in Vientiane on December 4, on the occasion of his trip to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Politics Vietnam – top partner of Türkiye, UAE in ASEAN: Deputy Foreign Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage wrapped up their trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), and an official visit to Türkiye from November 29 to December 3, with all goals achieved, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.