ASEAN Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.

World Int’l workshop discusses peace sustaining amid uncertainties An international workshop was opened in Hanoi on December 5 under the theme “Sustaining Peace in time of Uncertainties: Towards Greater Regional Resilience and Responsiveness”.

World Thai government works to reduce plastic waste The Thai government has sought help from 230,000 environmental volunteers in its campaign to help reduce the scourge of plastic waste in the country, local media reported.