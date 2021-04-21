Vietnam attends 35th Meeting of ICAPP Standing Committee
A Vietnamese delegation led by Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, attended the 35th meeting of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), held online on April 21.
In her remarks, Van lauded efforts of the ICAPP Secretariat in maintaining the operation of the organisation given the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to promoting solidarity, cooperation and experience exchange between political parties.
The Communist Party of Vietnam will continue to play an active role in the ICAPP’s activities, for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world as well, she affirmed.
The meeting brought together representatives from 33 political parties in Asia, and the Asia-Europe Political Forum.
The delegates reviewed the operation of the ICAPP after the 34th meeting, and decided its major matters in 2021, especially preparations for the 11th General Assembly of the ICAPP and the 20th founding anniversary, along with cooperation in COVID-19 combat.
They also discussed expanding collaboration between political parties in Asian with their counterparts in Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa./.
