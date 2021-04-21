Politics Prime Minister to attend ASEAN leaders’ meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to an ASEAN leaders’ meeting to be held at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia from April 23-24.

Politics Election preparations in Binh Phuoc inspected A delegation of the National Election Council (NEC) on April 21 visited the southern province of Binh Phuoc to examine local preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Politics CPV's congratulatory letters handed over to Cuban Party Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung on April 20 handed over congratulatory letters, messages and gifts of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) following the successful organisation of the PCC’s 8th National Congress.

Politics Vietnam concerned about recent developments in Somalia Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on April 20 shared other countries’ concern over the recent developments in Somalia, which would hinder the electoral process in the country.