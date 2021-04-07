Politics NA Committees have new Chairpersons The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the election of chairpersons of a number of NA Committees on April 7, with approval of all 463 deputies present at the session.

Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents Nguyen Dac Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha Vu Hai Ha, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Committee on Sci-Tech and Environment Le Quang Huy Le Quang Huy, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.