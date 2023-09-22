Politics Seminar honours Vietnam-Cuba special fraternal solidarity The Vietnam- Cuba Friendship Association of Hanoi and the People’s Committee of Ba Dinh district on September 22 co-organised a seminar on the Vietnam-Cuba special solidarity, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Leader Fidel Castro's historical visit to Vietnam (September 1973 - 2023).

Politics President hosts Japanese Crown Prince, Crown Princess President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 22 for visiting Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan.

Politics NA Chairman meets with President of Bangladesh National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin in Dhaka on September 22, during which he said that the Vietnamese State and people will never forget the wholehearted support provided by Bangladesh over the past five decades.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.