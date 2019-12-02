Vietnam attends Int’l Christmas Festival in Czech
Vietnamese handicrafts and traditional cuisine were on display at the International Christmas Festival held in Prague, Czech Republic on December 1.
Vietnamese booths at the International Christmas Festival held in Prague, Czech Republic held on December 1. (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – Vietnamese handicrafts and traditional cuisine were on display at the International Christmas Festival held in Prague, Czech Republic on December 1.
It is a prestigious annual event organised and coordinated by the Diplomatic Spouses Association Prague (DSA) to raise fund for charities and enhance mutual understanding and friendship among countries.
This year’s event attracted thousands of local and foreign visitors. It provided the visitors an opportunity to experience the diversity of cultures and buy a wide range of products – souvenirs, clothing, fashion accessories, jewelry, handicrafts, arts and traditional food and beverage – from over 50 countries around the world, including Vietnam.
The first lady of the Czech Republic, Ivana Zemanová, took the patronage over the festival.
Vietnam brought to the festival silk, pearl, handicrafts and signature Vietnamese dishes such as spring rolls, traditional deserts and tea.
Vietnam is one of the countries that are very enthusiastic to support the event, said Nevila Kuka, spouse of the Albanian Ambassador and DSA President. “To those who come to the festival, our message is please opening your arms to the less fortunate people in the community,” she said.
Over the past two decades, the International Christmas Festival in Prague has raised about 3 million USD in fund for charity projects in the Czech Republic./.