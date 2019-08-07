Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau (second from right) attends the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese booth at the expo (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese firms are among the 650 businesses taking part in the 2019 India International Hospitality Expo (IHE 2019), which will be held in Uttah Pradesh state of India from August 7 to 10.



The annual expo, second of its kind, is specialised in the supporting industry for the hospitality and tourism sector in India. It is expected to attract 20,000 visitors this year.



Products and services on display include those in furniture and furnishing, bathroom fitting, food processing and packaging equipment, event décor and management, and IT solution/smart hotel tech, among others.



In addition, various activities such as workshops to bolster trade and business connection will be arranged at the expo, along with a cooking class and a competition between chefs.



Last year, the first IHE was a success which drew more than 400 businesses and over 10,000 visitors.-VNA