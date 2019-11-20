Vietnam attends second Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo
Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard Major General Bui Trung Dung (first row, first from left) poses for a group photo (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Major General Bui Trung Dung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, is joining coast guard leaders from 57 countries and eight international organisations at the 2nd Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo on November 20-21.
In his opening remarks, Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Shuichi Iwanami laid a stress on the changing global security environment with emerging non-traditional security threats.
As no single nation could cope with security challenges in an effective manner, the JCG in collaboration with the Nippon Foundation is organising the summit to promote collaboration and coordination among coast guard forces in the world, he said.
At the summit, coast guard leaders are sharing experience in ensuring maritime security and safety in their countries, and discussed measures to develop human resources to deal with the challenges.
Dung told Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent on the sidelines of the summit that in the context of global integration, countries need to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation to settle sea safety and security issues.
Vietnam has fully engaged in and become an active member of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms in the field, he stressed.
Regarding the Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the sector, he said that since the forces of both countries inked an MoU on bilateral cooperation in 2015, they have organised a number of conferences to review the collaborative contents and outline a new plan for the coming years.
Dung said Japan has helped Vietnam improve human resources, organise scientific conferences and send JCG ships to Vietnam, adding a ship of Vietnam Coast Guard will pay a visit to Japan in December.
In the framework of the summit, the JCG will hold a rescue drill with the participation of patrol ships and aircraft of the coast guards of Tokyo, Miyagi prefecture, Yokohama city and Haneda Air Base./.