The discussion, part of the ASEAN Conference slated for March 23, is to look into the future of jobs and skills in ASEAN to capture business opportunities.



The ASEAN Conference will host panels discussing the future ASEAN cities and industries in 2030, consumers in the digital era, and the future of jobs and skills.



The Singapore Apex Business Summit 2022, themed “Accelerating Business Transformation in an Endemic World”, aims at empowering businesses to maximise their potential in an endemic world.



The event, held in both in-person and online forms by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), drew the participation of more than 3,000 government officials and high-level business executives from 57 countries and territories.



It runs until March 25, with discussion panels to be addressed by over 100 speakers in the topics of sustainable supply chain management, infrastructure throughout the value chain, green financing and the roles of financial institutions, among others./.

