Business Reference exchange rate up on December 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND/USD on December 24, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Agriculture sector must grow by 3 pct next year: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the agriculture and rural development sector must grow by 3 percent next year, during a teleconference in Hanoi on December 23.

Business Vietnam to promote shrimp exports to EU next year The EU is a potential market for Vietnam's shrimp industry next year because it is the largest shrimp market in the world, while the shrimp production of this bloc has not met its demand, according to domestic seafood experts.

Business Ca Mau suggests adding two power-gas projects into master plan Authorities of the southernmost province of Ca Mau have suggested adding two power-gas projects into the national master plan on power development for the 2021 – 2030 period with orientations to 2050.