Vietnam attends traditional medicine exhibition in India
The Vietnamese delegation at the event (Source: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – A delegation of Vietnamese pharmacists, doctors and businessmen attended the International Exhibition & Conference on AYUSH & Wellness in New Delhi, India from December 19-22.
The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).
It attracted the participation of around 300 enterprises and entrepreneurs from 57 countries, who exhibited traditional medicines and healthcare products.
In his opening speech at the event, AYUSH Deputy Minister Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the Indian Government will launch an export promotion council and a traditional medicine research council in order to promote cooperation in the field with other countries in the region, and create favourable conditions for local pharmaceutical firms to foster exports.
The Vietnamese delegation included representatives from pharmaceutical companies, pharmacists, doctors, researchers and technicians working at traditional medicine hospitals and centres.
The event offered a good chance for Vietnamese enterprises to seek cooperation opportunities with their India partners.
Statistics said that the global health and beauty industry is estimated to be valued at around 1.4 trillion USD, with average annual growth of 15 percent over the last five years.
India is one of the five biggest health and beauty care markets in the world, and has the potential to become a leading healthcare tourism destination./.