Vietnam and Australia upgraded their bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2009 and signed a Declaration on Enhancing the Comprehensive Partnership in 2015.

Vietnam is now considered one of Australia’s most important partners.

Ties in economy, trade, education, agriculture, and security and defence are considered the highlights of the bilateral relationship. Australia is currently the 10th-largest trading partner of Vietnam. In 2022, two-way trade stood at 15.6 billion USD, an increase of 25.8% compared to 2021. Future prospects hold promise, as the two countries are both members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Australia has also welcomed more than 30,000 Vietnamese students.

With such results, Vietnam and Australia are confident of gaining more opportunities to further boost their comprehensive partnership in the future./.

