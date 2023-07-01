Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop on using clean and renewable energy to reduce carbon emission was held in Hanoi on June 30.



The event was organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Vietnamese Association of Intellectuals and Experts in Australia (VASEA), the Australian’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and University of Technology Sydney (UTS). It aimed to share challenges in reducing carbon emission, ensuring energy security and strengthening future collaboration in innovation ecosystems between scientists and institutions of the two countries.



Speaking at the event, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski highlighted the Australian Government's activities to reduce carbon and support Vietnam to promote the development of an innovative startup ecosystem and accelerate technology transfer in this regard.



He said that this is a chance for Australian and Vietnamese businesses to cooperate with each other. In the context that the Fourth Industrial Revolution technology is developing rapidly, clean energy and digital transformation have brought many cooperative opportunities for businesses of the two countries.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy emphasised that theme of the workshop is very meaningful as , Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the COP26 which took place in Glasgow, Scotland, said Vietnam would adopt drastic measures to reduce emissions with its own resources and support of the international community to meet the target of net-zero emission by 2050. Thus, he said, it is necessary for the sci-tech sector to work together to research, connect and learn from Australia's experience in technology transfer, and promote efficient energy transition, contributing to reducing carbon emission in the near future.



Presentations at the event focused on carbon reduction issues and goals, especially carbon-related electricity.



Australia used to strongly produce electricity from coal, but it had to shift to other resources and Vietnam is also gradually working towards this goal.



Like Vietnam, Australia has also committed to net-zero emissions by 2050, therefore the partnership between Vietnam and Australia, along with technology transformation, is expected to contribute to stronger promotion of energy transition to cut carbon emissions in the coming time./.