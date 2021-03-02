Business Foreign ship arrivals down 6 percent in first two months Vietnam’s sea ports have berthed some 4,900 foreign vessels over the last two months, a decline of 6 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration.

Business Vietjet offers free baggage allowance on domestic routes The budget carrier Vietjet Air has offered free 20kg of checked baggage for passengers on its entire flight network across Vietnam.

Business Government gives in principle approval to industrial park projects The Government has given the green light to a number of industrial park projects in the central province of Nghe An and the northern provinces of Nam Dinh and Vinh Phuc.

Business Kien Giang: 12.7 trillion VND for marine aquaculture The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to mobilise nearly 12.7 trillion VND (551 million USD) to develop marine aquaculture during the 2021-2030 period.