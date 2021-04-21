The Vietnam AutoExpo 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 17th International Exhibition on Automobile, Transportation and Supporting Industry (Vietnam AutoExpo 2021) will take place at the Vietnam National Convention Centre in Hanoi from August 19 to 22, gathering leading brands of commercial and specialised vehicles and motorcycles as well as supporting industries.



Vietnam AutoExpo 2021 will be co-organised by the Vietnam Institute of Industrial and Trade Policy and Strategy, the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI), the Vietnam Society of Automotive Engineers (VSAE), and the CIS Vietnam Advertising & Exhibition JSC.



The exhibition was originally slated for May 6 to 9, but given COVID-19 was rescheduled to ensure community safety.

Over the past 16 years, Vietnam AutoExpo has offered good opportunities to enterprises in relevant fields to approach potential customers, introduce their products, and exchange experience.



Open from 9am to 5.30pm, the expo is expected to attract more than 40,000 visitors.



Vietnam AutoExpo 2019 featured some 20 leading brands of automobiles, motorcycles, and specialised vehicles, 180 manufacturers and distributors of spare parts, supporting industry products, and banking and insurance products. The four-day exhibition attracted more than 38,000 visitors.



The 2020 event was not organised as scheduled due to the pandemic./.

VNA