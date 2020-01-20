Vietnam's aviation industry continued to experience healthy double-digit growth in 2019 amid issues at some key airports, according to Viet Dragon Securities Company.

Overall air traffic volume was up 12% year-on-year and reached approximately 116 million passengers. Although the growth rate of international passenger traffic continued to outpace domestic passenger growth, the gap between the two has contracted.

Domestic passenger volume growth rate was estimated at 11% year-on-year, picking up strongly from a 6% expansion in 2018. This was likely driven by new supply from brand-new carrier Bamboo Airways, following years when the domestic market was not prioritized by established operators such as Vietjet Air, Vietnam Airlines and Jestar Pacific.

On the contrary, international passenger volume growth showed a moderate deceleration, rising only 14% year-on-year in 2019 and 21% year-on-year in 2018./.

Hanoitimes