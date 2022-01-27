Vietnam, Azerbaijan agree to enhance defence ties
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov on January 26, during which they agreed to boost cooperation in increasing the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels and training, so as to strengthen bilateral defence ties in line with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Affirming that Vietnam and Azerbaijan have a time-honoured friendship, Chien stressed that the Vietnamese people always keep in mind the valuable material and spiritual support of Azerbaijan and its people in the past struggle for national independence and reunification and the cause of national building and safeguarding at present.
He also took this occasion to thank Azerbaijan for backing Vietnam in its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure.
Imanov said he agreed with the host's comments on relations between the two countries, including the defence ties. He added that thousands of Vietnamese students have studied in Azerbaijan and generations of Azerbaijani citizens supported Vietnam in its struggle for national independence./.