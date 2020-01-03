Politics Top leader pins high hope on prosperous Vietnam Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has expressed his belief and desire for a bright future of the Party and nation, for a Vietnam of peace, independence and prosperity.

Society Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.

Politics Lao PM visits, co-chairs inter-governmental committee meeting Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith is leading a delegation to Vietnam for a visit and to co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee from January 2-4 at the invitation of his counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

