Vietnam begins presidency of UN Security Council
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, at the event (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Vietnam began activities in its capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the UN headquarters in New York on January 2, marking the start of the country’s UNSC non-permanent membership for a two-year term.
A flag ceremony was held for Vietnam and other four new non-permanent members of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 tenure, comprising Estonia, Niger, and Saint and Grenadines.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, said it is Vietnam’s great honour to serve as a non-permanent member of the UNSC and holds the body’s rotating presidency in January.
Vietnam will make all-out efforts to contribute to joint activities of the council in order to ensure the observance of the UN Charter and promote multilateralism, he said.
Quy called on countries to back Vietnam’s efforts, not only during the month-long presidency but also in the time ahead.
The same day, the UNSC approved January’s work programme proposed by Vietnam.
Accordingly, the body will convene 12 open debates and 15 closed-door meetings to look into various regional and international issues such as the situation in the Middle East, Syria, Yemen, West Africa, Sahel, Mali, Libya, Central Asia and Cyprus.
UNSC agencies will also hold many meetings in the month to discuss issues regarding sanctions, anti-terrorism, courts, children, armed conflicts and procedures.
Stepping up the observance of the UN Charter and boosting cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the UN will be two major activities of the council in January.
On this occasion, Vietnam received the high approval of all UNSC member countries for the organisation of an open debate on pushing ahead with the observance of UN Charter on January 9, and a meeting on ASEAN-UN cooperation in maintaining international peace and security on January 23.
Vietnam’s proposals aim to carry forward the role of multilateral, the UN Charter and basic principles of international law, for a better world.
Vietnam also wants to raise the efficiency of cooperation and comprehensive partnership between the ASEAN and the UN, for the sake of ASEAN member countries and the international community.
Quy then hosted a press conference./.