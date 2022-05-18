The Vietnam Blockchain Association will gather blockchain research and application enthusiasts throughout Vietnam.



It aims to promote the nation's digital economy in other to mark Vietnam’s position on the world technology map.



Vietnam has been focusing on researching and applying blockchain, a form of data storage and transmission technology using encryption.



Due to its transparency in data sharing, high confidentiality and trustworthiness, blockchain is being used in many industries such as finance, logistics and retail./.

VNA