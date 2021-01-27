Vietnam boasts huge potential in medical tourism cooperation with Japan
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam holds huge potential in medical tourism that is expected to help the country attract more foreign tourists, including those from Japan, Associate Prof., Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Health Ministry's Department for Medical Examination and Treatment, has said.
Speaking at an online conference on Vietnam-Japan cooperation in medical tourism, Khue said thanks to its successes in preventing and controlling COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese health care sector has improved its position in the world.
Alongside, the country is rich in a long-lasting traditional medicine, while Vietnamese acupuncture techniques have been popularised and used in many countries, including Mexico and Cuba.
Each year, Vietnamese people spend about 2 billion USD for medical services abroad. Meanwhile, in 2018, domestic hospitals received 300,000 patients who are overseas Vietnamese and foreigners.
The quality of hospitals in Vietnam has been improved over the past five years, said Khue, adding that Vietnamese doctors have mastered many medical high technologies with world standards.
Particularly, costs for medical services in Vietnam are much lower than those in many countries, with higher treatment efficiency, the official said.
Khue noted that currently, Vietnam is building a project to attract overseas Vietnamese and foreigners to use high-quality medical services in Vietnam in the 2021-2030 period, which will initially cover a number of localities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hue, Da Nang and Khanh Hoa.
At the same time, in the future, more high quality clinics will be developed to serve both Vietnamese and foreign patients, he added./.
