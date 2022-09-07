Vietnam, Brunei FMs co-chair second Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation meeting
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof on September 7 co-chaired the second meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JSBC-2) between the two countries.
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof on September 7 co-chaired the second meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JSBC-2) between the two countries.
Yusof welcomed Son's September 6-8 trip, saying it is of significance as it is made at the time when Vietnam and Brunei are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (1992-2022) and making efforts in socio-economic recovery post COVID-19.
Son, for his part, stressed that the organisation of the meeting demonstrates the two countries’ resolve to promote the bilateral comprehensive partnership in a more pragmatic, intensive and extensive manner.
The minister congratulated Brunei on important achievements the country reaped in pandemic prevention and control, and external affairs, especially successfully performing its role as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2021.
The two ministers shared the view that the bilateral relations have developed remarkably since the first meeting in 2017, and the upgrading of the ties to a comprehensive partnership in 2019 is a hallmark, creating a premise for the relationship to grow further in various spheres.
The two countries have maintained political cooperation and all-level delegation exchange effectively, they said, adding that economic ties have made big strides, surpassing the target of 500 million USD in annual trade revenue set for 2025 by their leaders.
Cooperation in other fields like national defence and security, agriculture, oil and gas, education and people-to-people exchange has also made progress, bringing pragmatic interests to both sides.
The two sides agreed to accelerate the building of an action programme implementing the comprehensive partnership for 2023-2027, arrange visits by leaders, materialise signed agreements, extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agriculture and fishery, and coordinate to cope with traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including trans-national organised crime, cyber crime and terrorism.
They will also step up negotiations of cooperation documents in such areas as the transfer of sentenced persons and crime combat.
The two sides will encourage their businesses to step up connectivity, diversify the supply and trade structure and seek investment opportunities, especially in potential areas like agriculture-fishery, forestry, energy-oil-gas and processing industry, contributing to ensuring food security and production chain.
To promote balanced trade, Son suggested Brunei facilitate the penetration of Vietnamese goods, especially rice and agricultural and aquatic products that meet Halal standards, into the market.
The minister expressed his hope that Brunei will soon ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), contributing to creating cooperation opportunities between the two countries.
The Brunei minister highly valued Vietnam’s potential and experience in agriculture, aquaculture and construction, and asked Vietnam to share its experience and encourage businesses of the two countries to cooperate in these fields.
The two ministers also consented to step up cooperation in education and people-to-people exchange between the two countries and within the framework of ASEAN, diversify tourism activities, and encourage carriers to consider opening more direct air routes, and promote cooperation between universities.
Exchanging viewpoints on regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two ministers highly appreciated the close and effective coordination between the two countries over the past time at regional and international forums, especially in ASEAN and the United Nations, helping to strengthen the solidarity and central role of ASEAN, as well as maintaining peace and stability, and promoting cooperation in the region and the world.
They agreed to continue closely cooperating with each other, promoting ASEAN's common principles and stances on relations with partners, as well as in the Myanmar and East Sea issues; step up the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and closely coordinate in negotiations on an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
At the end of the event, the two ministers signed the minutes of the meeting and agreed to hold the 3rd meeting in Vietnam at an appropriate time.
In the afternoon of the same day, the two ministers attended the opening of the Vietnam - Brunei Cultural, Commercial, Culinary and Artistic Exhibition./.