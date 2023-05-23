Vietnam calls for Canada’s support in green development
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (third, right) and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil (C) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam wants Canada to continue sharing experience with and support Vietnam in green and sustainable development, and cutting emissions to net-zero, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha told Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil at a meeting on May 23.
Ha expressed his belief that through forums and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, the two countries will continue to expand bilateral cooperation in many fields.
The Deputy PM shared about the successes of the Vietnam-Canada Environment Project (VCEP) implemented in the period of 1995-2006, saying that it has helped Vietnam to gradually build the organisational structure, legal documents and technical regulations on environmental management and developing human resources in the field; and promote the development of green, circular and sustainable economy.
He expressed his impression of the initiative and determination of the Canadian Prime Minister in achieving the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40-50% by 2030, especially building a global carbon pricing mechanism, stressing that the two countries should promote a typical model of cooperation in energy transition.
Vietnam has cooperated with the World Bank and Japan to promote the formation of a global legal agreement on ocean waste management, with the emphasis on sharing skills and technologies for waste treatment and control at source in parallel with pollution treatment at sea, Ha said.
Perry Steil said that Canada is ready to support Vietnam in techniques, technology, governance, and mobilising resources to realise the goals of climate change response, energy transition, net zero, and forming a carbon credit market.
Vietnam made many commitments, initiatives and efforts to respond to climate change, and achieved positive results, he stressed.
The diplomat hoped that the two sides will continue to promote cooperation in areas where Canada has advantages such as clean technology and energy, and energy production./.