Politics Foreign Minister holds talks with visiting Slovenian official Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on May 23 held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from May 22-23.

Politics Vietnam wants to step up multi-faceted cooperation with Slovenia: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 23 for Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.

Politics HCM City further promotes cooperation with New South Wales Ho Chi Minh City hopes New South Wales and Australia in general will support and cooperate with the southern hub in training human resources, digital transformation, and developing digital economy and transport infrastructure, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told visiting Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley on May 23.

Politics Socio-economic recovery and development programme creates new motivation for growth: Minister Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on May 23 told the National Assembly (NA) that the socio-economic recovery and development programme has created a new development space, new motivation and new capacity for industries, fields and localities, making an important contribution to the country's economic growth, recovery and development.