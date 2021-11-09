World Malaysian PM pays official visit to Indonesia Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is on an official visit to Indonesia from November 9-11 – his first visit to the neighbouring country since taking the oath of office in August.

World ‘Banh mi’ strong rival of burger: France’s Le Monde It is simple, relatively balanced, inexpensive and, above all, tasty, ‘banh mi’, a Vietnamese-style sandwich, is a strong rival of the American burger, France’s daily newspaper Le Monde told its readers in a gastronomy column published last week.

World RCEP agreement to take effect in January 2022 The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement will officially take effect starting January 1 next year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.