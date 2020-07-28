Vietnam calls for stronger protection of women in Afghanistan
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam called for strengthening protection of women and promoting their rights in Afghanistan, during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 27.
Themed “Women and the Afghan Peace Process: Ensuring Women’s Participation and Promoting their Rights”, the Arria-formula meeting was co-organised by Afghanistan, Germany, Indonesia and the UK.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, expressed his support for the peace process led by Afghans, and underscored the importance of the constant implementation of Resolution 2513 supporting the February 29 Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan.
He acknowledged the efforts of the Afghan Government in protecting and promoting the role of women with nearly 25 percent of the negotiation team’s members being women.
The diplomat shared the challenges that women and girls in the country are facing, and underlined the need to address rooted issues relating to these challenges, particularly promoting sustainable peace and socio-economic development./.