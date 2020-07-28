World Start-up investment in Southeast Asia doubles despite COVID-19 Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

World 26 Rohingya feared drowned found alive off Malaysian coast Malaysian authorities said July 27 that 26 Rohingya migrants, who had been feared drowned after jumping off a fishing boat, were found alive off the Malaysian coast on late July 26.

World Singapore scientists find out rapid COVID-19 test method Scientists at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore on July 27 discovered a way to deliver coronavirus testing results within 36 minutes, about a quarter of the time required by existing gold-standard tests.