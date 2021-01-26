Vietnam calls for UNSC’s leadership in fighting COVID-19
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Vietnamese Chargé d'Affaires to the United Nations, has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to remain united and demonstrate its leadership in building a more comprehensive and robust strategy to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Body temperature checks on pupils at a school in Colombia, Sri Lanka, on January 25, 2021 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)New York (VNA) –
Addressing the UN Security Council’s online meeting on January 25 to review the implementation of Resolution 2532 on COVID-19, Anh called on countries to strengthen their commitment to international cooperation, promote multilateralism, support the UN’s central role, and build a resilient and stable global health system towards effectively controlling the pandemic.
He emphasised the importance of prioritising the promotion of economic development and the enhancement of livelihoods for people, providing finance for development and ensuring fair and equal access to vaccines.
Reports at the meeting said that the pandemic continues to severely impact all countries, worsening inequality and discrimination, with women and young people being most affected, and hindering peace processes and elections.
The number of people in need of humanitarian aid globally is estimated to increase 40 percent, and countries suffering the worst economic declines in the last nine decades are also the poorest and most vulnerable.
Participants called on all parties involved in armed conflicts to fully implement Resolution 2532 and the UN Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire, provide humanitarian assistance and facilitate humanitarian access for people from countries with conflict, and increase the support and protect the safety and health of peacekeeping forces.
They stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine should be a public goods, affirming the need to address economic impact of the pandemic to prevent them from developing into political problems and threatening international peace and security.
The Vietnamese diplomat proposed to set up a monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the ceasefire, and promote the mediation role of special representatives of the UN Secretary General and regional organisations in resolving conflicts./.