ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN-China Joint Cooperation Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the 22nd meeting of the ASEAN-China Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC) via videoconference on March 5.

World COVID-19 developments remain complicated in Southeast Asia The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,045 new COVID-19 cases on March 5, the record number in four months, raising the total count in the country to 587,704.

World 13th Asia-Europe Meeting delayed to late 2021 Cambodia has again delayed the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) to the fourth quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia develops medical tourism for elderly tourists Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia Erick Thohir has said the Indonesian Government will build the Sanur area in Bali into a world-class Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ), focusing on medical tourism serving elderly tourists.