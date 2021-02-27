World Boeing: SE Asia travel positions well for post-pandemic recovery Boeing said on February 25 that airlines in Southeast Asia will need 4,400 new airplanes valued at 700 billion USD to support growing demand for air travel over the next two decades.

World Microsoft to establish first datacentre region in Indonesia Global tech giant Microsoft has announced it will establish its first datacentre region in Indonesia and that the firm has a long-term commitment to Indonesia’s growth.

World Vietnam shares concern over worsening humanitarian situation in Syria Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, called on related sides in Syria to enhance cooperation in order to ensure humanitarian aid is not disrupted and is delivered to all regions at the right time.

World Jakarta wins 2021 Sustainable Transport Award Indonesia’s capital Jakarta has become the first Southeast Asian city to win the Sustainable Transport Award (STA).