Phnom Penh (VNA) – A Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum was held in Phnom Penh on December 6, focusing on how to boost trade efficiency and protect the legitimate interests of enterprises, as well as experiences in completing procedures for cross-border goods.



This is part of the activities in Cambodia of the caravan to boost connectivity between Vietnamese and Cambodian entrepreneurs, attracting the participation of major enterprises in the Mekong Delta and Cambodian partners.



Speaking at the forum, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh affirmed that the busy trade and investment promotion activities as well as tourism between the two countries over the past two weeks manifest the great attention of their firms to the chances of cross-border trade and investment.



During the function, many questions raised by Vietnamese entrepreneurs concerning business chances, registration procedures, investment environment,, and especially conditions to open economic zones in Cambodia were addressed by Cambodian authorities.



The Vietnam – Cambodia trade last year amounted to over 4.7 billion USD, increasing 23.8 percent over 2017, and it is forecast to reach 5.2 billion USD this year.



By now, Vietnam has had 214 investment projects in Cambodia with a total capital of over 3 billion USD, of which 176 projects are still valid with a combined capital of 2.77 billion USD, becoming one of Cambodia’s largest foreign investors. Meanwhile, Cambodia has 21 investment projects in Vietnam with a combined capital of nearly 64 million USD, ranking the 54th among the 132 countries and territories investing in Vietnam./.

VNA