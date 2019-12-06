– The fourth meeting between Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence and the National Council of Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 6.The meeting aimed to review the implementation of joint projects and outlinedirections for collaboration between the two sides in the future.Participants at the meeting commented that the progress and quality of the projects have been ensured.The two sides have coordinated closely in surveying and evaluating the real condition of Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments as well as seeking measures to construct new monuments and repair and restore those which suffer from damage. The two sides have also held regular meetings on the progress of the projects.Since 2015, Vietnam has provided Cambodia with more than 13 million USD for the implementation of 20 projects in constructing, repairing and restoring the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments and upgrading the headquarters of the SFDCM National Council.So far, 16 projects have been completed, three others are underway and the remaining one is about to be launched.In the future, the two sides will continue to effectively implement the agreementsigned in the previous meetings. They concurred that the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments in Cambodia are important cultural-historical works symbolizing the relationship between the two countries, thus they should be closely managed and protected through the building of a government-level agreement or protocol./.