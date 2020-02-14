Politics Vietnam treasures ties with Finland Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Dang Thi Hai Tam presented her credentials to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on February 12.

Politics Vietnam plans to foster ties with Arizona across multiple areas Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc visited the State of Arizona from February 10 – 12 as part of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and pay tribute to late US Senator John McCain, one of the pioneers in normalisation of bilateral ties.

Politics PM requests fighting Covid-19 virus, sluggish behaviors at work Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 12 ordered the intensification of the fight against both the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and the sluggish behaviors at work amid the current epidemic.

Politics Vietnam, India treasure bilateral traditional relationship Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu affirmed that they attach great importance to the long-standing friendship between the two countries during their talks in New Delhi on February 12.