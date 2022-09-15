Vietnam - Chile’s largest trade partner in Southeast Asia: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang expressed his delight at the fine development of the two countries’ relations in various fields, at a ceremony on September 13 to celebrate Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2).
Illustrative image (Photo: AP)Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang expressed his delight at the fine development of the two countries’ relations in various fields, at a ceremony on September 13 to celebrate Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2).
Vietnam remains Chile’s largest trade partner in Southeast Asia, with two-way trade hitting 1.4 billion USD in the first eight months of 2022, Giang stressed.
He told participants that Vietnam currently has diplomatic relations with 189 out of the 193 nations and territories over the world, and has been a responsible member of the international community.
The renewal of the economy in the past more than 35 years has brought about encouraging results, with an average growth rate of 7%, putting Vietnam in the lists of the 40 countries with the largest economic scale and the 16 most successful emerging economies in the world.
On behalf of the Chilean Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Patricio Powell, acting general secretary in charge of foreign affairs at the ministry, affirmed Chile considers Vietnam its trusted friend and partner in bilateral cooperation fields and at multilateral forums.
The two sides maintain effective dialogue and cooperation mechanisms in the fields of politics, economics, sustainable development and climate change response.
He showed his belief that the bilateral multi-faceted cooperation will grow stronger in the coming time./.