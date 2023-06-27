Politics Infographic 15th National Assembly’s fifth session opens The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its fifth plenary session in Hanoi on May 22 morning, broadcast live on the channels of radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), the Vietnam Television (VTV1), and the National Assembly TV.

Politics Infographic Building a clean and strong Party following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology President Ho Chi Minh is the founder, trainer and leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His biggest and most profound concern during his life of revolutionary activities was to build a clean and strong ruling Party.

Politics Infographic President Ho Chi Minh: Whole life dedicated to nation and people President Ho Chi Minh was an exemplary of a great communist living a benevolent life, an extraordinary hero of the nation who dedicated his whole life to fighting for the sake of the Vietnamese nation and people.

Politics Infographic 13th Party Central Committee convenes mid-term meeting The 13th Party Central Committee opened its mid-term meeting in Hanoi on May 15, chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.