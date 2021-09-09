Politics Top legislator meets Vietnamese community in Belgium National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 9 attended an inauguration ceremony of a President Ho Chi Minh memorial room at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium as part of his working visit to the European Parliament and Belgium, and met with the representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.

Politics Research on rule-of-law socialist state should be more practical: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on September 9, reviewing works done in developing a scheme to build a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state till 2030 with orientations to 2045 and agreeing on common directions for the task.

Politics Vietnam considers US one of top important partners: vice spokesperson Vietnam always considers the US one of its top important partners, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s vice spokesperson Doan Khac Viet stated at the ministry’s regular press conference via videoconference on September 9.