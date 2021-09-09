Vietnam, China exchange pandemic prevention experience
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on September 9 held virtual talks with Ma Xiaowei, Minister of the Chinese National Health Commission regarding COVID-19 prevention and control.
At the function, Long thanked the Chinese Government and people for their valuable support for the Vietnamese counterparts in pushing back the pandemic.
Ma said with previous COVID-19-related exchanges between Vietnam and China, the event is meaningful in terms of experience sharing to boost the effectiveness of the sides’ responses to the epidemic.
Both ministers joined experts in discussing pandemic prevention and control strategies between Vietnam and China as well as related technical and professional solutions, particularly large-scale testing.
The sides also exchanged their experience in classifying and treating COVID-19 patients. Accordingly, both focused on treating severe patients and sending experts to their areas.
They agreed to establish experience sharing channels to boost cooperation in the time to come./.