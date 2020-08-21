Vietnamese and Chinese border guards (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–China Land Border Treaty and the 10th anniversary of the implementation of three legal documents on land border, in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 23.

The event affords both sides a chance to review achievements and experience after 10 years of implementing the three legal documents on land border and 20 years of the signing of the Land Border Treaty, as well as cooperation and development in border areas.

They are scheduled to outline orientations to launch key tasks to further improve management in land border areas, contributing to promoting the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.