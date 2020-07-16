General Secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meeting
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Vietnam’s general secretary of the Steering Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Vietnam’s general secretary of the Steering Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation, held an online conference with the committee’s Chinese general secretary – Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on July 16.
The conference looked into preparations for the 12th session of the steering committee.
The two sides also discussed several contents regarding bilateral relations, including cooperation in response to COVID-19, regional and international situation, and the East Sea issue./.