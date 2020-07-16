Politics General Secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meeting Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Vietnam’s general secretary of the Steering Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation, held an online conference with the committee’s Chinese general secretary – Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on July 16.

Politics Vietnam committed to lifting ties with New Zealand: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vietnam is committed to together with New Zealand soon lift bilateral relations to a new height, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference on July 16.

Politics Vietnam, UK diplomatic officials hold online talks Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung held online talks with Nigel Adams, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development of the UK, on July 16.

Politics Defence Ministry donates medical supplies to help Cuba fight COVID-19 The Ministry of National Defence handed over medical supplies to Cuba at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 16 to aid its fight against the coronavirus.