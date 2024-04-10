Lao Cai completes the preparation for the 8th Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange prorgamme. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Secretary of the Lao Cai provincial Party Committee Dang Xuan Phong received a delegation of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam led by Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo in Lao Cai city on April 10.



At the reception, Phong briefed the Chinese Ambassador and his entourage about the province’s socio-economic development and expressed his delight at results of the Vietnam-China friendship and cooperation.



Over the past years, Lao Cai province and China’s Yunnan province have maintained cooperation and friendship with outcomes in various fields such as trade and tourism promotion, border issues, and exchanges between agencies and localities of both sides, Phong said.



Lao Cai coordinated with localities to implement the Vietnam - China joint statement on continuing deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and important common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and the two States.



He highlighted the province's external affairs, saying that Lao Cai affirms its important role as it will host the border defence friendship exchange prorgamme for the second time. It is working to become a growth pole, a centre connecting economic trade between Vietnam, ASEAN countries, and the southwest region of China.



Lao Cai wishes to continue receiving support and help from China as well as the Chinese Ambassador personally, especially in education, and smart border gate building.



For his part, Ambassador Xiong spoke highly of the relations between the two Parties and two countries with achievements in various fields, as well as the friendship and ties between Lao Cai and Yunnan provinces.



He highlighted the two countries's cooperation in building the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway, saying that once completed, the railway will promote trade between the two countries, opening more opportunities for trade and cooperation between Lao Cai and Yunnan./.