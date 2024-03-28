Business Opportunities for digital technology businesses to go global Finding solutions and directions to promote and develop Vietnamese digital technology enterprises is an important task, which will promote the stability and sustainability of the country's economy, heard a recent conference.

Business Singapore tops foreign investors in Vietnam in first quarter Singapore was the largest foreign investor in Vietnam in the year to March 20 with over 2.55 billion USD, making up 41.3% of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in the country, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Business Vietnamese firms updated on Algerian market The Trade Office of Vietnam in Algeria held an online consulting session on export to and investment in the North African country for Vietnamese businesses on March 27.

Business Breakthroughs recorded in fruit, vegetable exports in Q1 With positive signals right from the beginning of the year, including over 1 billion USD in export value in the first quarter of this year, experts have shown optimism about the growth in overseas shipments of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables in the coming time.