Vietnam, China eye stronger border trade
At the talks between the management boards of the economic zone of the northern province of Ha Giang and the Malypo border economic cooperation zone of China's Yunnan province (Photo: VNA)
Representative of the Vietnamese side Hoang A Chinh said that over the past time, competent authorities of both sides have joined hands to remove bottlenecks in the customs clearance process and facilitate trade activities and immigration of the people and vehicles of the two countries.
So far this year, total border trade revenue amounted to 38 million USD, he said, adding trade activities through the Thanh Thuy – Tianbao international border gate have been stable, with an average of 1,000 people immigrating through the gate.
Chinese side representative He Changyuan said that Chinese agencies have carried out various measures to ensure the best conditions for trade activities via the border gate.
Along with supporting businesses in legal trade procedures, Chinese authorities will work to put the road connecting Wenshan Zhou of Yunnan to Ha Giang province into operation, he added.
According to Chinh, Ha Giang is striving to become a locality with fast, sustainable, and comprehensive development in socio-economy, environment, defence-security, and foreign affairs.
The province is also exerting efforts to build the Thanh Thuy International Border Gate into one of the border economic, cultural, social and tourism development centres, contributing to developing a border line of peace, friendship, cooperation and mutual development, he said./.