Vehicles carry goods crossing through the Bac Luan bridge II border gate.(Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Mong Cai international border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has seen trade volume decline so far this year, but trade turnover has increased compared to the same period last year, according to head of the border gate management board Tran Bich Ngoc.



From January 1 to March 10, the total amount of imports and exports through the gate reached 192,451 tonnes, marking a year-on-year decrease of 22.6%.



However, the total turnover of goods through it reached 531.58 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 30.46%. with export turnover reaching 325 million USD. A total of 466 businesses carried out trade procedures at the border gate, an increase of 139 over the same period last year.



According to the border gate management board, in the period under review, the total number of entries and exits through Bac Luan Bridge I border gate neared 1.27 million, an increase of 2,755.6% over the same period last year. Of the figure, nearly 634,170 entries were recorded, an increase of 2,905% over the same period in 2023; and more than 633, 600 exits were made, an increase of 2,619%.



At the Bac Luan Bridge II border gate, the total number of entries and exits reached 22,100, with 10,327 entries and 11,773 exits. The border gate was originally only for the trade of goods, but from December 11, 2023, immigration activities were allowed.



Ngoc said that the number of tourists has increased sharply since the 2024 Lunar New Year holiday. Especially since the beginning of this month after the meeting between officials from China’s Guangxi province and Vietnam’s Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Cao Bang, and Ha Giang provinces, trade activities at Mong Cai International Border Gate have been busier in line with a high-level agreement between the two countries.



She said this signals a return of international tourists, mainly Chinese, to Quang Ninh, and noted that immigration activities through the border gate are back to the level prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021./.