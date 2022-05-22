Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 closing ceremony to be cosy, friendly: Director Vietnam will deliver the dearest and warmest farewell to regional friends during the 90-minute closing ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be held at Hanoi My Dinh Indoor Athletics Arena on May 23 evening, according to Tran Ly Ly who is director of both opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Vietnam win golds in aerobics Vietnam bagged two gold medals in the mixed pair and group events of aerobics of the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 22.

Culture - Sports Finswimming makes splash on return Asian finswimming powerhouse Vietnam won four, while Indonesia took two out of seven events held on May 21 at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi.